News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – Monday September 24

Published: Monday, Sep 24th, 2018
Where you may expect some delays due to these roadworks starting over the next few days.

A full list of roadworks including those which have been going on for sometime can be seen here: Roadworks Flintshire

Also included is an interactive map that gives the very latest information on roadworks locally.

Worth noting:

The interactive map below is bang up to date with all traffic info locally.


A5119 Aber Road, Flint, Flintshire
25 September — 26 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE ENTERENCE TO EL SUB STATION
Works description: RESET BOX DEFECT – SECTION 81
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594700416
A5119 Northop Road, Flint Mountain, Flintshire
24 September — 27 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPROX 68M SOUTH FROM S/O 33 ON NORTHOP ROAD
Works description: FLINT – 570505 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW5FNLV01
A540 Parkgate Road, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
24 September — 27 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FROM JUNCTION OF FIDDLERS LANE TO outside OVER WOOD FARM ON PARKGATE ROAD…
Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON – 547564 – NEW SITE PROVISION – TO PROVIDE approx 410m BT FIBRE in verge,cw…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBUPJ1PH05
A540 Parkgate Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
24 September — 27 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FROM O/S OAKFIELD GRANE TO NEAR THE JUNC OF FIDDLERS LANE ON PARKGATE ROAD…
Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON – 547564 – NEW SITE PROVISION – TO PROVIDE approx 850m BT FIBRE IN CW,VERGE,FW…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBUPJ1PH04
B5129 Chester Road East, Shotton, Flintshire
24 September — 28 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: LAYING NEW SERVICE TO NO.50
Works description: LAYING NEW SERVICE – 9M PUBLIC
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253004000139584
B5129 Church Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
24 September — 29 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: LAYING NEW MAIN & SERVICE TO NO.4 ROCK COTTAGE
Works description: LAY NEW LAYING NEW MAINS & SERVICE 4M PUBLIC
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253005000270179
M56
24 September — 25 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: M56 Westbond – TOTAL inc Slips .
Works description: M56 Westbound & Eastbound Junction 14 – 16 lane closures leading to TOTAL closure due to drainage works Westbound and lane closures eastbound
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 72790
M56
24 September — 25 September
Delays likely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: M56 Eastbound – Lane 3 . Left Permanent Lane 3 Closed.
Works description: M56 Westbound & Eastbound Junction 14 – 16 lane closures leading to TOTAL closure due to drainage works Westbound and lane closures eastbound
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 72790
M56
25 September — 26 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: M56 Westbond – TOTAL inc Slips .
Works description: M56 Westbound & Eastbound Junction 14 – 16 lane closures leading to TOTAL closure due to drainage works Westbound and lane closures eastbound
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 72790
M56
25 September — 26 September
Delays likely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: M56 Eastbound – Lane 3 . Left Permanent Lane 3 Closed.
Works description: M56 Westbound & Eastbound Junction 14 – 16 lane closures leading to TOTAL closure due to drainage works Westbound and lane closures eastbound
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 72790
Shelley Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
24 September — 27 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Chester : CH2486 : Blacon Avenue to Saxon Way…
Works description: CH2486 – INstallation of bus stop kerb Chester…
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: UE300BQ1406000020765
A494
25 September — 26 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Lane 1 . Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed.
Works description: A494 Westbound between Shotwick Road and Sealabd Road Lane One Closure for Barrier Repairs
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 74854
A55 A55 Eb Jct 32a to Little Chef, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire
24 September — 26 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55, Junction 32A to Little Chef, Pentre Halkyn – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Tree Maintenance Works – Overnight between 20:00hrs and 04:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011826193455965
A55 A55 Eb Little Chef to Northop, Northop, Flintshire
24 September — 29 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 Junction 32 and Junction 33 Coed y Cra Eastbound embankment
Works description: Soft estate – wild flower cutting. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD501182291292325
Fiddlers Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
24 September — 27 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT THE JUNC OF PARKGATE ROAD ON FIDDLERS LANE…
Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON 547564 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – appro…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBUPJ1PH06
Killins Lane, Shotton, Flintshire
24 September — 27 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Killins Lane
Works description: Clear ballast spillage from bearing shelf. Investigate and install additional ballast retention on the bearing shelf if necessary.
Responsibility for works: Network Rail
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: KL437WBD112M240918
Wood Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire
25 September — 02 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: LAYING SERVICES TO PLOTS 1&2 ADJ TO NO.78
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE – 21M PUBLIC 40M PRIVATE
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253005000260498
Car Park Charmleys Lane, Shotton, Flintshire
24 September — 27 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: AT SIDE OF NUMBER 5, CHESTER ROAD WEST
Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE FIRE HYDRANT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594718634
Clifford Drive, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
25 September — 02 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From the junction of LACHE LANE to approx 17 NW on CLIFFORD DRIVE…
Works description: CHESTER SOUTH 51 – DSLAM 494992 – STREET CABINET and POWER INSTALLATION. Excavate to lay approx 10m…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBU30RNA02
Hampton Avenue, Pentre, Flintshire
24 September — 27 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 18
Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE FIRE HYDRANT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594719869
M56
24 September — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 24Hr Hardshoulder . Left Hard Shoulder Closed.
Works description: M56 Westbound Junction 15 to 16 24Hr Hardshoulder Closure for Drainage
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 74592
Sandy Lane, Garden City, Flintshire
25 September — 03 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 28
Works description: EXCAVATE TO CHANGE FAULTY ELECTRICAL LINKBOX
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY1142100213823
Thurston Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
24 September — 02 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Column 5, outside play area CHESTER…
Works description: ‘Removal of electricity supply from redundant street furniture and the installation of supply to rep…
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: UE45000019982
Tir Digonedd, Flint, Flintshire
24 September — 27 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ON SITE OF FORMER YSTRAD GOFFA COURT
Works description: INSTALL DOMESTIC FIRE SUPPLIES
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594595465

