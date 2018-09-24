Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – Monday September 24

|
|A5119 Aber Road, Flint, Flintshire
|25 September — 26 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: OPPOSITE ENTERENCE TO EL SUB STATION
|Works description: RESET BOX DEFECT – SECTION 81
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594700416
|
|
|A5119 Northop Road, Flint Mountain, Flintshire
|24 September — 27 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: APPROX 68M SOUTH FROM S/O 33 ON NORTHOP ROAD
|Works description: FLINT – 570505 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on CW
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW5FNLV01
|
|
|A540 Parkgate Road, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|24 September — 27 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: FROM JUNCTION OF FIDDLERS LANE TO outside OVER WOOD FARM ON PARKGATE ROAD…
|Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON – 547564 – NEW SITE PROVISION – TO PROVIDE approx 410m BT FIBRE in verge,cw…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBUPJ1PH05
|
|
|A540 Parkgate Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|24 September — 27 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: FROM O/S OAKFIELD GRANE TO NEAR THE JUNC OF FIDDLERS LANE ON PARKGATE ROAD…
|Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON – 547564 – NEW SITE PROVISION – TO PROVIDE approx 850m BT FIBRE IN CW,VERGE,FW…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBUPJ1PH04
|
|
|B5129 Chester Road East, Shotton, Flintshire
|24 September — 28 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: LAYING NEW SERVICE TO NO.50
|Works description: LAYING NEW SERVICE – 9M PUBLIC
|Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: XY253004000139584
|
|
|B5129 Church Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|24 September — 29 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: LAYING NEW MAIN & SERVICE TO NO.4 ROCK COTTAGE
|Works description: LAY NEW LAYING NEW MAINS & SERVICE 4M PUBLIC
|Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: XY253005000270179
|
|
|M56
|24 September — 25 September
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: M56 Westbond – TOTAL inc Slips .
|Works description: M56 Westbound & Eastbound Junction 14 – 16 lane closures leading to TOTAL closure due to drainage works Westbound and lane closures eastbound
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 72790
|
|
|M56
|24 September — 25 September
|Delays likely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: M56 Eastbound – Lane 3 . Left Permanent Lane 3 Closed.
|Works description: M56 Westbound & Eastbound Junction 14 – 16 lane closures leading to TOTAL closure due to drainage works Westbound and lane closures eastbound
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 72790
|
|
|M56
|25 September — 26 September
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: M56 Westbond – TOTAL inc Slips .
|Works description: M56 Westbound & Eastbound Junction 14 – 16 lane closures leading to TOTAL closure due to drainage works Westbound and lane closures eastbound
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 72790
|
|
|M56
|25 September — 26 September
|Delays likely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: M56 Eastbound – Lane 3 . Left Permanent Lane 3 Closed.
|Works description: M56 Westbound & Eastbound Junction 14 – 16 lane closures leading to TOTAL closure due to drainage works Westbound and lane closures eastbound
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 72790
|
|
|Shelley Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|24 September — 27 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: Chester : CH2486 : Blacon Avenue to Saxon Way…
|Works description: CH2486 – INstallation of bus stop kerb Chester…
|Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: UE300BQ1406000020765
|
|
|A494
|25 September — 26 September
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Lane 1 . Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed.
|Works description: A494 Westbound between Shotwick Road and Sealabd Road Lane One Closure for Barrier Repairs
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 74854
|
|
|A55 A55 Eb Jct 32a to Little Chef, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire
|24 September — 26 September
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A55, Junction 32A to Little Chef, Pentre Halkyn – Eastbound Carriageway
|Works description: Tree Maintenance Works – Overnight between 20:00hrs and 04:00hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011826193455965
|
|
|A55 A55 Eb Little Chef to Northop, Northop, Flintshire
|24 September — 29 September
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A55 Junction 32 and Junction 33 Coed y Cra Eastbound embankment
|Works description: Soft estate – wild flower cutting. Overnight works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD501182291292325
|
|
|Fiddlers Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|24 September — 27 September
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: AT THE JUNC OF PARKGATE ROAD ON FIDDLERS LANE…
|Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON 547564 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – appro…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBUPJ1PH06
|
|
|Killins Lane, Shotton, Flintshire
|24 September — 27 September
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: Killins Lane
|Works description: Clear ballast spillage from bearing shelf. Investigate and install additional ballast retention on the bearing shelf if necessary.
|Responsibility for works: Network Rail
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: KL437WBD112M240918
|
|
|Wood Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire
|25 September — 02 October
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: LAYING SERVICES TO PLOTS 1&2 ADJ TO NO.78
|Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE – 21M PUBLIC 40M PRIVATE
|Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: XY253005000260498
|
|
|
|
|Clifford Drive, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|25 September — 02 October
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: From the junction of LACHE LANE to approx 17 NW on CLIFFORD DRIVE…
|Works description: CHESTER SOUTH 51 – DSLAM 494992 – STREET CABINET and POWER INSTALLATION. Excavate to lay approx 10m…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBU30RNA02
|
|
|Hampton Avenue, Pentre, Flintshire
|24 September — 27 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 18
|Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE FIRE HYDRANT
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594719869
|
|
|M56
|24 September — 05 October
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 24Hr Hardshoulder . Left Hard Shoulder Closed.
|Works description: M56 Westbound Junction 15 to 16 24Hr Hardshoulder Closure for Drainage
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 74592
|
|
|Sandy Lane, Garden City, Flintshire
|25 September — 03 October
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 28
|Works description: EXCAVATE TO CHANGE FAULTY ELECTRICAL LINKBOX
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY1142100213823
|
|
|Thurston Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|24 September — 02 October
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Column 5, outside play area CHESTER…
|Works description: ‘Removal of electricity supply from redundant street furniture and the installation of supply to rep…
|Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: UE45000019982
|
|
|Tir Digonedd, Flint, Flintshire
|24 September — 27 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: ON SITE OF FORMER YSTRAD GOFFA COURT
|Works description: INSTALL DOMESTIC FIRE SUPPLIES
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594595465