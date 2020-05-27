Rhyl Air Show called off due to coronavirus pandemic and requirement for social distancing

This year’s Rhyl Air Show has been called off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the difficulties it presents for major events.

Denbighshire County Council and Denbighshire Leisure Ltd have this evening made the announcement that the award-winning show, now in its 11th year, will not go ahead this August bank holiday as planned.

Last year’s show won the prestigious ‘Best Crowd Puller Award’ at the North Wales Tourism Awards.

The latest event also had a number of big draws scheduled including the Red Arrows and Battle of Britain Memorial flights booked for both days.

However, organisers said the focus would now be on preparing a return for next year.

Councillor Bobby Feeley, Chair of Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, said: “Over recent weeks we have been monitoring government advice closely, and after much discussion and careful deliberation we have arrived at this inevitable conclusion.

“Our decision has been made in light of the challenges presented by Covid-19, and the continuing expectation of social distancing measures.

“Unfortunately, we feel we would not be able to guarantee the safety of staff, volunteers and visitors attending such a major event, or wish to risk putting additional stress on the emergency services at such a difficult time.

“We had hoped to make this years’ show event better, with the prestigious Red Arrows and Battle of Britain Memorial flights booked for both days.

“The entire events team are naturally disappointed, but will now set their sights on making next year’s event better than ever.

“It is disappointing having to cancel events that contribute so much to the Rhyl visitor economy, but we stand committed as a company to work with all stakeholders and businesses in Rhyl to ensure that the destination emerges from this crisis with a strong and vibrant tourism offer in 2021.”

Councillor Hugh Evans OBE, Leader of Denbighshire County Council and Lead Member for the Economy, said: “It is with much regret that we announce the cancellation of this year’s Airshow.

“We understand this will be a huge disappointment to all those involved, and to the thousands of residents and visitors who attend, many of whom return year after year.

“We also appreciate the effect this cancellation will have on the local business community, who benefit each year from additional trade generated by the Airshow.

“We would like to thank all our partners for their patience and support in these unprecedented circumstances. Our team will now be focusing on developing a fantastic programme for Rhyl Airshow 2021.”