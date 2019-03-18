Revised plans to turn Flintshire shooting range into holiday lodges submitted

Revised plans have been submitted to turn a shooting range into holiday accommodation.

Proposals were previously submitted to Flintshire Council to change the use of a site next to Pen Y Parc Farm in Pant y Goff, Halkyn, from a shooting range to eight holiday lodges.

However, they were later withdrawn because of concerns from officers about the scale of the development.

A new application has now been entered with the number of lodges reduced to seven.

The farm’s owners said if the scheme is successful, it will provide a more peaceful use of the land and attract extra visitors to the area.

In a planning statement they said: “The original application was withdrawn due to concerns raised by planning officer regarding the scale and density of the development and a requirement from the ecology officer of additional mitigation measures because of loss of habitat for newts.

“In summary, one unit has been omitted and all but one of the largest units have been substituted with smaller units, which represent an overall reduction in floor area of the combined units.

“The proposed units are now more widely spaced and reduced in scale and proportion.

“The proposal aims to provide high quality holiday owner occupied and rental accommodation, which will provide increased numbers of visitors to the area generating business for the local shops, public houses and visiting local attractions within the vicinity and wider area.

“It will also allow a more tranquil use of the site, more in keeping with local surroundings.”

The range is currently used for clay pigeon shoots and gun safety tuition and has planning permission to shoot for three days a week.

Some of the lodges would have their own lounge, dining area and kitchen.

Additional proposals have been submitted to mitigate the loss of a habitat for newts.

Comments are currently being invited on the plans via the Flintshire Council website and the local authority is aiming to make decision by mid-April.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).