The B5125 in Northop Hall is partially blocked due to an incident involving a single vehicle.

Its understood a car is on its roof, police and the ambulance service are at the scene.

A traffic report initially stated “Road partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident on B5125 Holywell Road Eastbound near Crossway.”

However, it is understood the incident is just before Vinegar Hill on the B5125 which runs between Ewloe and Northop Hall.

More as and when..