All lanes have reopened on the A494 following earlier collision

Update: All lanes have reopened on the A494 following an earlier collision on the eastbound A494 near St Davids

Previous report: Police have warned drivers of delays on the eastbound A494 near St Davids park following a collision.

Images on traffic cameras show up to three cars involved.

Traffic Wales has said, “There is currently a lane one closure in place – Traffic officers and emergency services are on scene.”

There is around 3 miles of queuing traffic back along the A494 and A55 to Northop, delays are quoted at 2o minutes.

Traffic is also stationary along Ewloe Loop and the A494 from Mold is also affected.

In an update of social media North Wales Police tweeted:

“Please be aware that traffic is moving slowly eastbound at Aston Hill, Deeside. This is due to a road traffic collision.”

A55 J34 Ewloe to A494 St Davids Park eastbound – Long delays due to collision. Traffic Officers are on route.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

One lane closed and slow traffic due to debris on road and accident , two cars involved on A494 Northbound after St Davids Park Interchange (Ewloe). Congestion to A55 J33A (Northop Hall).

Police remain at the scene with the cars, which have been moved to lane one (of two) adjacent with the exit slip road. Debris is being swept from the carriageway. Affecting traffic heading up Aston Hill towards Queensferry. Travel time is 20 minutes.