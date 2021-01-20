Deeside.com > News

Wed 20th Jan 2021

Reports of flooding along stretches of the A548 Coast Road in Flintshire

Update: Flintshire Council has said there are a number of emergency road closures in place, they are:

A548 Coast Road – Tan Lan

A548 Coast Road – Mostyn

A5118 Chester Road – Padewood


A541 Wrexham Road Llong to Pontblyddyn

High Street – Bagillt

“Works are underway to clear the surface water and reopen the roads as soon as possible.”

Previous report: Flooding is causing problems for drivers on stretches of A548 Coast Road in Flintshire this afternoon.

Heavy rain is causing difficult driving conditions on some of the region’s main roads.

The Met Office has warned there’s a “real risk of flooding” as Storm Christoph hits the UK with weather warning issued up to Thursday morning.

Latest traffic report states: “Flooding on A548 Chester Road between A547 Nant Drive (Nant Hall) and B5129 Kelsterton Road (Connah’S Quay Turn Off).

There are several reports of flooding at various points along this stretch, including through Flint, Greenfield and Llanerch-y-Mor.

There is flooding on A548 Bagillt Road around B5121 Greenfield Road.

A car had to be pushed out of flood water by firefighters at Llanerch-y-Mor.

Police have warned the road is partially blocked between Ffynnongroyw and Gronant due to flooding.

There are also reports of flooding on Mostyn Road near The Old Tavern Inn.

Ange told us: “It’s terrible on the Coast Road Greenfield to Mostyn, I just come through after finishing work.”

North Flintshire Police team has asked drivers to be “vigilant and to reduce their speed on wet roads to avoid displacing surface water into near by properties as they pass.”

There’s also reports of standing water on the A494 and A550.

Thanks to Nicky for use of the photo above.



