Reports of an accident on Chester Road in Oakenholt earlier this evening

Published: Tuesday, Jan 22nd, 2019
There have been several reports on social media of an accident close to the speed camera on Chester Road in Oakenholt.

The incident took place around 8pm.

Sue said: “Looks like a bad accident on bottom road by Oakenholt speed camera.”

She added: “There were a lot of police there, couldn’t see what was going on as police were ushering us through.”

‘Snips’ got in touch just after 8pm to say:

“Five cop cars at speed camera in flint. Can’t see what’s going on.

Police woman in road slowing traffic down.”

Traffic appears to be moving freely along the road.

No other details at the moment.

