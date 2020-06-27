Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 27th Jun 2020

Updated: Sat 27th Jun

Update: Wepre Lane back open

Update: Steph has told us the lane appears to be back open.

Earlier report: Wepre Lane is reported to be blocked due to a road traffic collision.

Dan got in touch to say a police van is blocking access to the road near GT’s Bar.

A traffic report states the collision is near the junction with Maes Uchaf.


 

More as and when .. 



