Update: Wepre Lane back open
Update: Steph has told us the lane appears to be back open.
Earlier report: Wepre Lane is reported to be blocked due to a road traffic collision.
Dan got in touch to say a police van is blocking access to the road near GT’s Bar.
A traffic report states the collision is near the junction with Maes Uchaf.
@DeesideDotCom Wepre Lane closed. Police van blocking access as of 8am
— Dan Wayland (@Wayheyland) June 27, 2020
More as and when ..
