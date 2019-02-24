Updated: Police say “body of man found at Holywell flat”

Update: Police were called by paramedics to a flat in Holywell at around 12pm today.

Police have said: “A man’s body was found at the scene. His death is being treated as unexplained, although it is not thought to be suspicious, and has now been referred to the coroner.”

Previous Report: There have been several reports on social media of a large police response to an incident off Greenfield Road in Holywell.

A tweet from Holywell community news website ‘In and Around’ says:

“Anyone shed any light on what’s happening on the Well Hill by the old Halls pop factory. We’re hearing at least 8 police, a police van and ambulance in attendance.”

Adam Evans said on Twitter: “Massive police presence on the Well Hill by furniture outlet,” in another Tweet Adam said: “2 ambulances and multiple officers around the venue and along the road. Looks serious.”

Commenting on a Facebook post Andrew said: “Multiple police cars. Two ambulances. Police taped off the whole building and they’re standing guard.”

