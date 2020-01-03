Record year for Deeside based Anwyl Partnerships as company secures £50m forward order book

Anwyl Partnerships, the specialist division of Deeside based construction group Anywyl has secured a record forward order book of £50m.

The firm has also revealed 2019 was its strongest annual performance to date.

Anwyl Partnerships specialises in the provision of affordable housing, extra care and land and build development.

The division was rebranded ‘Anwyl Partnerships’ last year, it was formerly known as Anwyl Construction – a move that “reflects the company’s changing strategic direction and wider business model.” Anwyl said at the time.

2019 saw Anwyl Partnerships begin work on site at several major projects across the North West and North Wales including schemes which have been developed under their new land led approach which sees the firm acquire land, secure planning and deliver the build, partnering with a registered housing provider.

[Tom Anwyl, Managing Director]

The Partnerships team was strengthened with a series of senior appointments while its construction team was bolstered with a number of key appointments, 10 apprenticeships positions were also created in 2019.

Speaking about the past 12 months, Tom Anwyl, Managing Director of Anwyl Partnerships said: “This has been an exceptionally strong year for Anwyl Partnerships.

We’ve invested considerable time and effort in developing a new business model that will drive the business forward in a very specific direction.

We are now beginning see the strategy in action and I’m pleased to say we are achieving all of our objectives, expanding across the North West and both collaborating with our longstanding clients and forging new partnerships to deliver quality affordable homes.

There are so many incredibly exciting opportunities ahead in 2020 and I look forward to continuing to work with our highly experienced team to achieve the long term goals and aspirations.”