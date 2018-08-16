Record number of A-level students in Wales accepted on to degree courses

A record 26.3% of teenagers in Wales will be going on to start an undergraduate course at University this year.

In total, more than 353,960 people from across the UK have been accepted so far this year, but thats a 2% decrease compared to A level results day 2017.

A total of 411,860 have been placed on an undergraduate course, so far, a 1% decrease on A level results day last year, although comes alongside a 2.5% drop in the number of 18 year olds in the UK population.

Of those accepted, 88% will be studying their first choice course.

A record 16.1% of people from the most disadvantaged backgrounds have been accepted, a rise of 0.4 percentage points on 2017. However, the gap between the most and least advantaged groups remains the same as last year.

26,400 EU students have been accepted to study in the UK (an increase of 1 per cent on A level results day 2017), alongside a record 31,510 students from outside the EU (an increase of 4 per cent).

A full set of statistical reports is now available in the data and analysis section of the UCAS website, alongside interactive data explorers which allow users to visualise and tailor the reporting. Updates will be published each working day, until Friday 31 August.

Anyone who is interested in going to university this year should use the new UCAS Clearing hub, the official place to search for courses with spaces. It’s important for applicants to call universities directly to discuss their applications, before adding a choice in Track. A Clearing choice can be added from 15:00 this afternoon.

Last year, 66,865 people were accepted through Clearing, with 16,950 of those applying with their results and submitting their applications directly into Clearing.

Clare Marchant, UCAS Chief Executive, said:

‘Congratulations to everyone celebrating today. It’s time to look forward to the next few years, a journey that’ll be full of rewarding study, independence, and new friends.

‘The increase we’re seeing in the proportion of young people placed from disadvantaged backgrounds is excellent news.

‘However, the continuing gap between the most and least advantaged is frustrating, and we’ll keep on working with universities to help them evaluate their outreach activities to impact the most disadvantaged students.

‘The encouraging growth in international students choosing to study in the UK is testament to the welcome of our world class universities.

‘I’d advise anyone thinking about securing a place through Clearing to take some time to visit universities and colleges in the next few days. This weekend’s open days are listed on the UCAS website. Seeing everything in person can help you make the right decision.

‘If you decide your next step isn’t a degree though, information on apprenticeships, gap years, and career options is also available on ucas.com.’