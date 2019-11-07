Record breaking attendance at North Wales’ biggest business exhibition held in Connah’s Quay

A Record breaking 1,500 visitors attended the biggest exhibition in North Wales – more than doubling last year’s attendance figures.

Exhibitors and delegates travelled from as far afield as Swansea and Blackburn to participate in the North Wales Business Exhibition 2019 held at Coleg Cambria, Connah’s Quay, on Wednesday, October 30th.

It was organised by DBF (Deeside Business Forum), an organisation that supports more than 2,000 members across North Wales.

The day began with a fully subscribed business breakfast sponsored by Flintshire in Business and the 50th event to be held by organisers the Mersey Dee Alliance.

Delegates to the exhibition were welcomed by DBF chairman Askar Sheibani and the exhibition was officially opened by DBF president Lord Barry Jones PC and the headline Sponsor Westbridge Furniture Designs. Visitors had the chance to make connections with 150 exhibitors and enjoy business networking with other attendees.

Exhibitors enjoyed free advice at Meet the Professionals sessions sponsored by Wrexham Glyndŵr University as well as gaining valuable pointers in a Meet the Buyer session sponsored by the FSB (Federation of Small Businesses).

Finalists in the Dragons Den competition pitched to DBF’s panel of senior businesspeople from Deeside for a chance to win a first prize of £1,000 for their business and a runner-up prize of £500 thanks to sponsor Westbridge Furniture Designs.

A networking lunch and refreshments for exhibitors were provided courtesy of Mold-based Tate & Lyle.

The successful day culminated with presentations to competition winners.

Picking up the £1,000 Dragons Den prize was Rob Lewis of Celtic Financial Planning in Mold.

He will invest the prize in his new project Celtic Incubator, which will offer free business space, specialist support and cover costs for entrepreneurs to start a new business in Flintshire.

The runner-up prize was awarded to last year’s Dragons Den winner Gavin Eastham of Cobra Life Family Martial Arts Black Belt Academy.

DBF’s chairman Askar Sheibani presented the prize for best stand to Mega Electrical’s Carl Bellis.

The company had impressed with its eye-catching stand featuring the latest electrical cars and highlighting their provision of the latest electric vehicle charging points.

Mr Sheibani said:

“DBF has a solid background of campaigning for businesses across North Wales and North West England and for bringing businesses together for useful, informative events like these.

This was the biggest and best of our events to date, with more than double last year’s numbers.

Exhibitors and delegates alike have reported making some great new connections and business leads – it was a very successful day for all who attended.

I’d like to thank our sponsors Westbridge Furniture Designs, Coleg Cambria, Flintshire in Business, Wrexham Glyndŵr University, Tate & Lyle, FSB and all other partners and collaborators who came together to make this the best North Wales Business Exhibition ever.

I’d also like to thank our hard-working organising team and our valued partners 20twenty Business Growth, Development Bank of Wales, Business Wales, DSG Chartered Accountants, Hannaman Material Handling, HSBC, Mersey Dee Alliance, North Wales Tweets and Picturehouse Films.”

Photo: Askar Sheibani presents Carl Bellis of Mega Electricals with the award for Best Stand – Credit: Ginger Pixie Photography