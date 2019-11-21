Rail delays after vehicle hits bridge at Cefn-y-Bedd

Rail passengers are being warned of delays this morning due to a vehicle colliding with a bridge at Cefn-Y-Bedd

As a result Transport for Wale (Tfw) say that train services running on the Wrexham to Bidston line may be cancelled or delayed.

Disruption is expected until 11:00 am.

TfW say: “If you have experienced a delay or cancellation, please contact our customer relations team or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.

“You can email us using: customer.relations@tfwrail.wales.”

More information when we have it.