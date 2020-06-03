Queues form as Broughton McDonalds reopens

McDonalds Drive-Thru’s have reopened in Flintshire this morning.

The restaurant firm announced they were reopening their Drive-Thrus, and other areas had seen large queues as people were keen to taste the food and drink again.

Queues have formed at the Broughton Shopping Park McDonalds this morning which are being managed so as not to impact on the roads.

Other drive throughs opening today include, Gateway Services, A55 Mold; Holywell Road, Flint; A55 Junction 31, Caerwys and King Street, Mold.





In a statement from a communications officer from McDonalds they say, “With smaller restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, things may take a little longer – and high demand is anticipated. With this demand and adjusted speed of service, we are mindful that queues may develop at the Drive Thru lane.”

“We want to reassure you that we are doing what we can to manage demand and will work closely with our local authority and the police, and may determine that it is necessary to close the Drive Thru lane if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.”

McDonalds have said they are introducing a number of changes to their restaurants, including:

Social distancing has been introduced in the kitchens and service areas to help create a safe working environment for restaurant teams.

Perspex screens at Drive Thru windows and employees wearing protective equipment, as well as Perspex screens and floor markings in specific areas in the restaurant and kitchen.

All McDonald’s employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work, and wellness checks will be carried out.

Contactless thermometers will be used to take employee temperatures on arrival at work for every shift.

Restaurants will return with smaller teams, offering a limited menu and operating reduced hours.

Capped spend in Drive Thrus at £25 per car and customers are encouraged to pay by contactless payment methods wherever possible.

Ensuring delivery procedures with couriers is contactless for both staff and our customers

Thanks @Brushmonkey1 for the photo