Queues form ahead of new H&M store opening at Broughton Park

Queues formed outside the new H&M store at Broughton Park ahead of this mornings official opening.

The first 200 customers in the queue received a goodie bag, and all customers who joined the queue before 11am also got a 25% discount wristband to redeem in store.

Covering in excess of 1,300 square metres and based across two floors, the Swedish retailer’s latest store at Broughton Park offers the usual mix of Ladies, Kids and Men’s departments.

Toni Galli, Country Manager for H&M UK & IE

“We are very excited to open this brand new store at Broughton Park this November.

We aim to provide our customers with the best shopping experience possible, and we are confident that our new Broughton Park store will offer exactly this”

Founded in Sweden in 1947, H&M opened its first UK store in 1976. Forty years later, the UK and Ireland portfolio include over 240 stores.