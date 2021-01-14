Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 14th Jan 2021

Public opinion needed on proposals to improve Mold High Street

Flintshire County Council and Mold Town Council are asking for the community’s opinions on proposals to improve Mold High Street.

The councils are proposing a package of measures aimed at enhancing the ‘vibrancy’ of the High Street, reduce traffic volumes and improve the environment for pedestrians and cyclists. 

It supports the policy aims set out in the Mold Town Plan, the ambitions contained within Welsh Gov’s ‘Active Travel’ Wales Act, and conforms to Welsh Gov’s ‘New Wales Transport Strategy’. 

The outline proposals include:


  • Configuring lower High Street to a permanent One-Way (southbound direction);
  • Introduction of a two-way cycle lane on the lower High Street including improved Cycle facilities;
  • Widening of the eastern pavement to maximise footway space (particularly at the high footfall points) and to reduce pedestrian pinch points;
  • Eastern parking bays to be retained following the widening of the existing footway;
  • Western pavement to be retained as existing;
  • Western parking bays to be retained as existing;
  • Upgrade of existing traffic signals to improve vehicular and pedestrian flows;
  • Improved streetscape including seating areas & planters;
  • There is also an option to implement Active Travel Improvements to the Upper High Street which would require re-evaluation of the existing parking arrangements.

A Mold Town Council spokesperson said: “We want to hear what you think about our proposals, however, it is not possible to hold face-to-face consultation events due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

“Instead, we would ask you to view the proposals online via our dedicated consultation page and search for ‘Mold High Street Improvements’ where a proposed scheme drawing and short questionnaire has been included for your comments.”

If people do not have access to a computer, then call to register views on 01352 701234.

The consultation period is open until midnight on 29 January 2021.



