Proposals put forward for kidney treatment centre in Mold to reduce travelling distances for Flintshire patients

Proposals have been put forward which could see a new kidney treatment centre created in Mold to reduce travelling distances for Flintshire patients.

The plans would see outpatient services provided for people with chronic kidney disease and renal failure from a unit on Mold Business Park.

The building is currently occupied by The Leader newspaper, which will be moving to a different area of the property once work to subdivide it into smaller sections is completed.

The application has been submitted by Renal Services Ltd, which is a private provider of haemodialysis treatment.

The company said the new facility was needed as there are no existing services for patients with kidney conditions in the town, and the nearest NHS units are said to be at full capacity.

In a planning statement, the firm said: “The application seeks full planning permission for change of use of an existing light industrial, office and industrial unit to an outpatient haemodialysis treatment centre.

“Haemodialysis is one of the treatment choices for chronic kidney disease and end stage renal failure.

“It is an outpatient treatment which purifies the patient’s blood of excess waste and fluid; a function normally performed within the kidneys.

“There are no existing haemodialysis facilities in Mold, with the nearest main units being located at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital and Glan Clwyd Hospital (Bodelwyddan).

“The existing hub units are all operating around their capacity with haemodialysis patients each being treated for 4-hours three times per week.”

According to the document, NHS Wales is seeking to increase access to outpatient dialysis treatment by allowing more private facilities.

Renal Services Ltd is said to be the first independent provider of satellite dialysis services in the UK.

It currently runs 14 dialysis units in partnership with local NHS trusts, with a further seven set to open this year.

The latest application seeks permission for their first dialysis unit within Wales.

The company added: “The proposed outpatient haemodialysis treatment centre would provide a much-needed facility for patients in the local and wider area who currently must travel long distances to the main renal units at Wrexham Maelor Hospital and Glan Clwyd Hospital (Bodelwyddan) or the satellite units at Welshpool Memorial Hospital and the Countess of Chester Hospital.

“The application scheme would therefore significantly improve patient care and choice and help to reduce social and health inequalities.

“The clinic would be sited in a sustainable location with excellent access to the strategic road network and key public transport routes.

“The application scheme would bring employment and economic development benefits, by generating local employment and providing employment and training opportunities and support for local people.

“The unit would provide holiday haemodialysis facilities currently unavailable in the area due to existing units being at capacity, thereby helping to support local tourist attractions and facilities and so contributing further towards local economic development.”

Comments are currently being invited on the proposals via the Flintshire Council website.

The local authority is aiming to decide on the plans by the end of June.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).