Properties temporarily evacuated in Sandycroft – other residents asked to stay inside with windows closed

A warning has been issued to residents in Sandycroft in the early hours of this morning.

North Wales Fire and Rescue said just after 1am: “We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident in the Wood Street area of Sandycroft, Flintshire.“

“A small number of affected properties have been temporarily evacuated.”

They added, “Due to large amounts of smoke, local residents are advised to close all windows and doors and stay inside.”





The warden of St Francis Church Lesley Povey told Deeside.com, she has opened up the Chester Road church for everyone who has been evacuated from Wood Street to “keeping warm and safe.”

Thanks to Monika for the image above