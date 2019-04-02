Principle of Chester’s Hammond School all set to run London marathon later this month

A former Connah’s Quay High School pupil who is now the principle of Chester’s Performing Arts School The Hammond is all set to run the London Marathon later this month for charity.

Jennifer Roscoe, from Connah’s Quay will run the gruelling 26.2 miles course through the streets of London on April 28 in a bid to raise money and awareness for Children with Cancer UK.

Jennifer began distance running while studying history at St Hilda’s College Oxford, she has competed in several half-marathons and marathons including last years London Marathon.

Jennifer said wants to “raise funds to help children and families through and to raise money for research.

Every day 12 families in the UK receive the devastating news that their child has cancer.

Through funding vital specialist research, Children with Cancer UK has done everything in its power to give these children the best chance to survive.”

Childhood cancers are different to adult cancers and need their own research.

Although they have names that say they’re a cancer, the vast majority of them are unique to childhood.

Children with Cancer UK is helping to fund over 60 research projects across the UK accelerating breakthroughs to help drive up childhood cancer survival rates and find kinder, more effective treatments to reduce long-term side effects.

The charity says: “Knowing treatment can be especially challenging for family life, Children with Cancer UK also helps fund patient family accommodation near hospitals so families can stay together during their children’s treatment.

We also organise unforgettable days out for children and their families to create memories that will never be lost.”

“But we still have so much more to do. A single child dying from cancer is one too many. With your support, we are helping to create a future in which every child with cancer survives and experiences the life-changing moment when they ring the end of treatment bell.”

Lots of fundraising activities have been taking place amongst the pupils at the Hammond including a fancy dress day, you can also support Children with Cancer UK by donating via Jennifer’s Virgin Money Giving Page – Here