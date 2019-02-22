News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police watchdog appeals for witnesses following death of a man at Northrop services

Published: Friday, Feb 22nd, 2019
Share:

A police watchdog appealing for witnesses in relation to the death of a man following police contact at a service station in Northrop.

Paul Wilson, 55, died at the Northop Services on the A55 eastbound carriageway on Tuesday 12 February at around 8am.

After being arrested in Flint, Mr Wilson became unwell in an unmarked police vehicle en route to a police station.

Officers decided to take him directly to hospital but stopped at Northop Services to administer first aid when his condition deteriorated.

He was de-arrested. An ambulance was called and CPR continued until he sadly died at the scene at around 8am.

Investigators have begun gathering evidence and would like to trace a member of the public who assisted police officers with first aid.

An inquest was opened by HM Coroner on Monday.

A post mortem examination found Mr Wilson’s provisional cause of death to be pulmonary embolism due to femoral artery thrombosis and morbid obesity.

Anyone with information is asked to email northopa55@policeconduct.gov.uk

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  

LATEST NEWS:

Calls for Welsh Assembly to commission permanent tribute to Carl Sargeant and other AM’s

Senedd: Education Minister rules out changing school funding formula in Wales

Wrexham Maelor’s A&E waiting times worst in Wales- health board say January saw “significant increase in demand”

Garden waste collections restart next month have you signed up?

Plans submitted to revive ‘eyesore’ pub in Hope

Ambitious new programme to transform cancer services in North Wales launched today

Tech giants talk cyber-security and getting noticed online at Business Wales’ Wrexham Enterprise Hub

Fines totalling £700,000 handed to two companies over UPM Shotton paper mill death

Health Committee Report: Why suicide is everybody’s business


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn