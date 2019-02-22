Police watchdog appeals for witnesses following death of a man at Northrop services

A police watchdog appealing for witnesses in relation to the death of a man following police contact at a service station in Northrop.

Paul Wilson, 55, died at the Northop Services on the A55 eastbound carriageway on Tuesday 12 February at around 8am.

After being arrested in Flint, Mr Wilson became unwell in an unmarked police vehicle en route to a police station.

Officers decided to take him directly to hospital but stopped at Northop Services to administer first aid when his condition deteriorated.

He was de-arrested. An ambulance was called and CPR continued until he sadly died at the scene at around 8am.

Investigators have begun gathering evidence and would like to trace a member of the public who assisted police officers with first aid.

An inquest was opened by HM Coroner on Monday.

A post mortem examination found Mr Wilson’s provisional cause of death to be pulmonary embolism due to femoral artery thrombosis and morbid obesity.

Anyone with information is asked to email northopa55@policeconduct.gov.uk