Police warning to drivers over fuel spillage at Sandycroft Industrial Estate
Motorists heading to Sandycroft Industrial Estate are being warned this morning about a fuel spillage.
Police have asked drivers to to avoid the junction of Prince William Avenue and Station Road and the junction of Chester Road and Station road due to the spillage which happend overnight.
Access to the industrial estate is via the low bridge from the Pentre side, police have said “there is no access for high side vehicles.”
In regards to the spillage near Sandycroft industrial estate, access to enter or exit the industrial estate is via the low bridge from the Pentre side. There is no access for high side vehicles pic.twitter.com/tjP5dUgV63
