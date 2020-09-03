Police warning Connah’s Quay residents over scam door to door cold callers claiming to be from energy company

Police are warning residents in Connah’s Quay to be aware of scammers going door to door claiming to be from energy companies and SKY.

North Wales Police Eastern Community Safety team issued a warning following “several reports” yesterday of cold callers purporting to be from Sky or Utility companies.

The cold callers “are scammers/criminals, don’t open the door or say no politely. Please warn your neighbours who don’t use social media.” A police spokesperson said.

A post on the Connah’s Quay Facebook group states: “Someone walking around pretending to be from an energy company saying there has been complaints during lockdown.”

The person “was found routing around in front garden first and when I opened the door he was shocked as wasn’t expecting me to see him. Too many people like this around at the minute. No mask and no ID.”

Police has issued a ‘Three Step Plan’ for dealing with doorstep callers.

Remember genuine callers will not mind waiting. It’s your home. You don’t have to let anyone in!

One:

If in doubt, keep them out. It sounds simple, but if you don’t let someone in – they will go away. Don’t let them pressure you into opening the door.

Two:

Be prepared. Be in control. Think about what to say to doorstep cold callers in advance. Keep a list of key contact numbers near your phone so you can check out legitimate callers. Ask all other unwanted callers to go away.

Three:

Call a neighbour or the police. Contact a local relative or nominated neighbour who can help verify a cold caller. If you think someone is a rogue trader call North Wales Police on 101.

To report a distraction burglar or rogue trader who has taken your money and is still in the area – call 999.

If you do happen to get caught off guard and a cold caller does manage to get into your house, let us know about it as soon as possible.

There’s nothing to be embarrassed about, and the sooner we know about it, the better chance we have of catching them and recovering your property.