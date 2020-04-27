Police voice despair after stopping group of 10 who travelled to North Wales from London to walk in Snowdonia
Police have voiced their despair after having to stop a group of 10 people who travelled all the way to North Wales from London in order to take a walk in Snowdonia.
The daytrippers, who were journeying in two separate vehicles, were found on the A5 in Bethesda earlier today.
They were told to return home immediately and were escorted back to the A55 by road policing officers, before being reported for breaching the COVID-19 legislation.
In another incident which took place in the region this morning, a member of staff from the Pen y Pass Hotel challenged a man who was seen returning to his car parked in the hotel car park after he had walked up Snowdon.
The man had travelled from Cumbria and had arrived there at around 6am today. He was abusive to the staff member when questioned and was said to have thought the regulations did not apply to him.
Police were called and he was stopped on the eastbound carriageway of the A55 by an armed response team who reported him for breaching the legislation.
North Wales Police has once again urged people to follow the rules.
A spokesperson said:“We despair – we really do…please, please, please stay home.
“The coronavirus is affecting every part of the UK, nowhere is immune to it. Now is not the time to come to the national park for a walk.
“The beautiful mountains will still be here and we will gladly welcome you all back once this is all over.”
