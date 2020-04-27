Police voice despair after stopping group of 10 who travelled to North Wales from London to walk in Snowdonia

Police have voiced their despair after having to stop a group of 10 people who travelled all the way to North Wales from London in order to take a walk in Snowdonia.

The daytrippers, who were journeying in two separate vehicles, were found on the A5 in Bethesda earlier today.

They were told to return home immediately and were escorted back to the A55 by road policing officers, before being reported for breaching the COVID-19 legislation.

In another incident which took place in the region this morning, a member of staff from the Pen y Pass Hotel challenged a man who was seen returning to his car parked in the hotel car park after he had walked up Snowdon.