Police: Summer Anti Drink and Drug Drive Campaign starts today

“Choosing to drive after drinking alcohol or taking drugs put you and everyone around you at risk. Don’t do it” – that is the message being driven home by North Wales Police as forces across the country prepare for the annual Summer Anti Drink and Drug Drive Campaign.

From today – Monday, June 17- police forces launch a month-long campaign to target those who drive whilst under the influence.

Using intelligence-led tactics officers will be stepping up their patrols, using a range of tactics and intelligence to take action against anyone who breaks the law.

Superintendent Jane Banham, Head of Roads Policing for North Wales Police said: “The campaign will once again be heavily focussed on asking people to make the right choice.

“The lighter evenings and warmer weather are great reasons to get together with friends and family. We want people to enjoy themselves but to stay safe and responsible by not getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or taking drugs. Our officers carry kits that can detect illegal drugs, making us more equipped than ever to take action against those who are putting themselves and the safety of others at risk. Using intelligence received from the public we’ll be ready for action to keep the road network safe, whether it be at night or the morning after. Taking just one chance and getting behind the wheel, when you are under the influence of drink or drugs can have truly devastating consequences for you, your loved ones and others road users. Many of our officers have witnessed the devastating consequences of drink and drug driving. Having to tell someone their loved one has been killed because a driver made the selfish decision to get behind the wheel when under the influence is the worst part of their job. There are no words to describe the devastation caused by drink and drug driving and that is why we are so passionate about what we do. If you do intend on going to any barbeques or beer gardens this summer please plan ahead and ensure that if you are out having a drink, you have a safe and reliable way of getting home.”

So far this year between January 1st and May 31st officers North Wales police have made 351 drink drive and 368 Section 5A drug drive arrests.

During 2018 officers made 936 drink drive and 742 drug drive arrests.

Superintendent Banham added:

“Please help us to keep the roads safe – not just during the campaign period but throughout the year. Information from the public is crucial in tackling the issue, therefore if you know someone who drives whilst under the influence, please do the right thing and report them to us.”

If you have information relating to someone you think is driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, contact North Wales Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency always dial 999.