Posted: Fri 29th Jan 2021

Police respond to “false rumours” circulating on social media that there was a stabbing in Mold on Thursday

North Wales Police has responded to “false rumours” circulating on social media regarding reports of a stabbing in Mold on Thursday.

An Air Ambulance was spotted landing on open ground near the Hillside Crescent area of Mold just after 1pm.

Several people got in touch with Deeside.com asking about ‘talk of a stabbing’ in the area.

As we reported yesterday, paramedics were called to a “medical emergency” at Hillside Crescent.


A medical emergency often refers to the onset of a life threatening illnesses which requires immediate, intensive treatment.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “We are aware of false rumours circulating on social media that there was a stabbing in yesterday.

“This is not true. The emergency services attended a medical incident.”

“Please be assured there was no crime committed and no investigation.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said on Thursday: “We were called today, 28 January, at approximately 13:08 to reports of a medical emergency on Hillside Crescent, Mold.”

“We responded with two emergency ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and were supported by Wales Air Ambulance.”

“One patient was flown to Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool.”



