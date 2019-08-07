Police release CCTV following an assault in Hoole

Police in Chester have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in-connection with an assault.

At 12.50am on Friday 26 July a 32-year-old man was carrying out a milk delivery to a medical practice in Hoole when he noticed a man stood by his float.

The man began displaying threatening behaviour while stating he was going to steal his vehicle. The victim managed to drive away and began to phone the police.

When the victim reached the next delivery stop, the suspect had caught up with him on foot and lay down in front of his milk float preventing him from being able to drive away.

He then punched the victim a number of times and managed to get into his vehicle. After demanding he drives around the area the victim was able to reach a place of safety at a petrol garage on Hoole Road.

The suspect then punched the victim again before making off.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 8 in height and was wearing a T-shirt with the words ‘Just Do It’ on the front. He was also wearing dark shorts with a dark coloured man bag on the left side of his body.

PC Georgia Hughes, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who understandably has been left shaken by what happened.

“While we continue to follow a number of lines of enquiry, I believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help with our investigation. I want to appeal to him, and anyone else who has information, to come forward.”