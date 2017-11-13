Police recover high value stolen cars from locked shipping container in Holywell

Picture: NWP Roads Policing Unit

Officers from North Wales roads policing unit say they recovered two cars from a locked shipping container in Holywell recently.

The signal from an onboard tracking unit called TRACKER took police, including officers from the Cheshire and North Wales armed alliance, to a location in the Holywell where they found a Mercedes and BMW.

Both the cars which had been reported stolen were locked inside a shipping container.

Officers say the owners have been “updated and enquiries are ongoing’

Organised gangs are increasingly targeting high-value cars with keyless security systems, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders warned last year.

Thieves are able to bypass security by cloning keyfobs and using signal extenders to hack locking systems.

According to data collated by RAC Insurance, the number of vehicles stolen in the UK has risen by 30% in the past three years many such as BMW’s, Mercedes, and SUV’s are stolen to order and shipped abroad.

TRACKER say to date their onboard tracking devices have helped police recover £524m worth of stolen vehicles in the UK.