Police pursuit ends after car crashes into lamp post in Flintshire

A police pursuit ended when an Audi hit a lamp post in Flintshire late on Thursday night.

Officers from Cheshire and North Wales armed alliance police unit attempted to stop a car just before 11.30pm .

The car made off and a pursued through Queensferry before hitting a lamp post near the mini roundabout in Oakenholt.

Cameron got in touch will Deeside.com at around 11.30pm and said: “literally 8 police cars gone over Quay Hill on High Street, now helicopters gone that way.

A police helicopter was spotted over the area briefly but returned to base shortly after.

The three occupants of the car were detained and the driver was arrested police said.

[Photo @NWPRPU]

In a post on the social media a spokesperson for Cheshire and North Wales armed alliance police said: “Vehicle failed to stop for @CheshNWalesAAP (Cheshire and North Wales armed alliance police) in North Flintshire.

After a short pursuit driver lost control and vehicle collided with a lamp post. 3 persons detained.

Driver arrested. Great work #wewillcatchyou #stayathome.”

Following a pursuit through the #Queensferry and #Oakenholt area in the early hours, the driver of this Audi was arrested for driving offences. Great team work by HGC Uned Plismona’r Ffyrdd / NWP Roads Policing Unit and Armed Alliance Officers. #StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectThe NHS pic.twitter.com/fkMEXnRrar — HGC Uned Plismona’r Ffyrdd/NWP Roads Policing Unit (@NWPRPU) April 10, 2020

North Wales Police are carrying out a dedicated operation to reinforce the government message about staying at home and protecting our NHS.

Police patrols have been out in force and road checks have been in operation across Flintshire today ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

