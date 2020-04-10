Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 10th Apr 2020

Police pursuit ends after car crashes into lamp post in Flintshire

A police pursuit ended when an Audi hit a lamp post in Flintshire late on Thursday night.

Officers from Cheshire and North Wales armed alliance police unit attempted to stop a car just before 11.30pm .

The car made off and a pursued through Queensferry before hitting a lamp post near the mini roundabout in Oakenholt.

Cameron got in touch will Deeside.com at around 11.30pm and said: “literally 8 police cars gone over Quay Hill on High Street, now helicopters gone that way.

A police helicopter was spotted over the area briefly but returned to base shortly after. 

The three occupants of the car were detained and the driver was arrested police said.

[Photo @NWPRPU]

In a post on the social media a spokesperson for Cheshire and North Wales armed alliance police said: “Vehicle failed to stop for @CheshNWalesAAP (Cheshire and North Wales armed alliance police) in North Flintshire.

After a short pursuit driver lost control and vehicle collided with a lamp post. 3 persons detained.

Driver arrested. Great work #wewillcatchyou #stayathome.”

North Wales Police are carrying out a dedicated operation to reinforce the government message about staying at home and protecting our NHS.

Police patrols have been out in force and road checks have been in operation across Flintshire today ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Staying at home

You should only leave the house for very limited purposes:

  • shopping for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, which must be as infrequent as possible.
  • one form of exercise a day, for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household.
  • any medical need, including to donate blood, avoid or escape risk of injury or harm, or to provide care or to help a vulnerable person.
  • travelling for work purposes, but only where you cannot work from home.

These measures must be followed by everyone.



