Posted: Sat 4th Apr 2020

Updated: Sat 4th Apr

Police Dog Mitch tracks a mile and a half to flush out driver who ran off following pursuit in Flintshire

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, dangerous driving and drug driving following a pursuit in Flintshire on Friday night.

The driver, who was in a silver Seat Altea, failed to stop for roads policing officers and a pursuit took place.

The car came to a stop on the A55 slip road near the Singing Kettle services in Lloc, the driver then ran off into nearby woodland. 

The Hawarden based police helicopter and a Cheshire and North Wales Police dog unit were brought to search for the driver.

The helicopter, with its powerful ‘Nightsun’ search light-activated was seen over the area at around 11.30pm.

Police Dog Mitch was brought in the flush the suspect out, he and his hander tracked for a mile and a half and located the driver who was arrested and taken into custody. 

Officers for the Alliance Armed Policing Unit, who were also involved praised the ‘Excellent teamwork’ in a post on Twitter: 

“Excellent teamwork by ARVs, (Armed Response Vehicles) & @NWRPU (Roads Police) & ChNWPoliceDogs & NPASNorthWest (Police Helicopter)

to track suspect who decamped following pursuit with RPU. Arrested for disqualified driving, dangerous driving & Drug driving.

The night sun on the Helicopter did it’s job! #teamwork #oneincustody”



