Police launch witness appeal following serious collision on the A55 at Northop today

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on the A55 at Northop, which has resulted in two people being taken to hospital.

The single vehicle collision, involving a dark maroon coloured Nissan Qashqai, happened at 9.24am today.

The male driver suffered serious injuries while the female passenger was taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

PC Scott Martin of the Roads Policing Unit said:

“The Qashqai was travelling eastbound on the A55 when it veered off the road into a field. We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have seen the vehicle being driven prior to the incident to contact police.”

Anyone with any information or dashcam footage relating to the incident is urged to call the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference W110484.

Traffic is still queuing on the the A55 eastbound between J33A Northop and J33B Ewloe (A494) due to the collision – more here