independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police launch witness appeal following serious collision on the A55 at Northop today

Published: Monday, Aug 6th, 2018
Share:

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on the A55 at Northop, which has resulted in two people being taken to hospital.

The single vehicle collision, involving a dark maroon coloured Nissan Qashqai, happened at 9.24am today.

The male driver suffered serious injuries while the female passenger was taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

PC Scott Martin of the Roads Policing Unit said:

“The Qashqai was travelling eastbound on the A55 when it veered off the road into a field. We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have seen the vehicle being driven prior to the incident to contact police.”

Anyone with any information or dashcam footage relating to the incident is urged to call the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference W110484.

Traffic is still queuing on the the A55 eastbound between J33A Northop and J33B Ewloe (A494) due to the collision – more here

 

LATEST NEWS:

A former village pub could be converted into a house under new proposals

Repairs to Hawarden Castle gates and lodge given green light

Serious accident closes one lane of the A55 between Northop and Ewloe

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next week

Police appeal for witnesses after a serious assault in Mold on Saturday evening

Fire takes hold in former cricket club building in Hope

A55 westbound between J35 Dobshill and J34 Ewloe closed for four nights due to resurfacing work

“We can rebuild and come back stronger” says Shotton Steel RFC after being forced to drop two divisions

Police release CCTV images in bid to catch ‘mindless’ vandals who targeted Mold’s ‘Silent Soldier’

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn