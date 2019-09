North Wales Police Rural Crime Team has launched an appeal for information after eight ‘in calf’ Holstein dairy cows were stolen in Flintshire.

The cows were taken from the Abermorddu near Caergwrle overnight on Monday, Septemeber 2.

An appeal on social media by the Rural Police Team states;

“We are appealing for information after 8 in calf Holstein dairy cows were stolen overnight on the 2nd September in the Abermorddu area of Flintshire.

Any information contact 101 quoting reference X129125.”