Police launch appeal for help locating Flintshire man last seen on Tuesday

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help locating a Flintshire pensioner who was last seen earlier this week.

John Charles Blissett, 72, was last seen at his home in the village of Trelawnyd on the morning of Tuesday 23rd June.

John is described as being 5ft 7in tall and of a large build, has one front tooth and white hair.

Police say he was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap. He has links to Rhyl and London.





If you have any information in regards to his whereabouts it can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference 33939.