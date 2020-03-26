Police: keep an eye out for this silver Corsa stolen in Connah’s Quay and believed to be in the area

A silver Corsa stolen from a driveway in Connah’s Quay two weeks ago is still believed to be in the area North Wales Police have said.

The car – registration number DF64KPR – was stolen in a burglary on Machynlleth Way sometime overnight on Friday, March 13.

In an update on the forces North Flintshire Facebook page, a police spokesperson said:

“We still think it is in the local area, please keep an eye out! Please call 999 if you see it driven and quote ref 20000158110.”

Information can also be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.