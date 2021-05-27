Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 27th May 2021

Police issue warning ahead of ‘possible car meet in the Flint’ over the weekend

Police say they will have a presence in the Flint area where a ‘possible car meet’ will take place.

Officers have had reports that a meet will take place over the weekend and have warned that they will deal with any offences committed.

They have also said that footage of a previous neet is being reviewed following reports of people “driving in an antisocial manner”.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police said “We have had reports of a possible car meet in the Flint area over this bank holiday weekend.”

“Unfortunately due to a very small minority of those who attended the last meet driving in an antisocial manner we will be reviewing previous footage of the event to deal with those drivers.”

“We will also be in the area over this weekend to ensure those who attend do not cause issues and will deal with any offences that are committed.”



