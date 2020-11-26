Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 26th Nov 2020

Updated: Thu 26th Nov

Police issue route map stolen Shotton ambulance was taken and appeal for any CCTV footage

North Wales Police have released a map of the route an ambulance which was stolen in Shotton and have appealed for any CCTV footage.

The ambulance was taken whilst the crew were on a call out on Saturday November 14.

The vehicle was taken at from Green Lane in Shotton whilst the crew were delivering care to a patient in a nearby property.

North Wales Police has confirmed warrants were executed on Wednesday and man from Connah’s Quay has been arrested and released under investigation.


After being taken from Green Lane, it was driven onto Shotton Lane then onto Central Drive past the co-op and along Clwyd Street before being dumped near the Dee View entrance of the Queensferry Campus.

In an update on the North Flintshire Police team page a spokesperson said: “Yesterday a number of warrants were executed in relation to this incident and a man from Connahs Quay was arrested.

Work is continuing behind the scenes on this investigation, but in the mean- time, we need your help.

We have attached a picture of the route almost a mile long. Do you live on this route? Do you have CCTV that we haven’t seen?

The incident took place at almost exactly 22:00hrs that evening (Saturday November 14).

Did you drive along Green Lane that day with a dash camera?

If so, send us the footage! We are very keen to bring a prosecution in this case, ambulances are there to save lives.”

Any one that has information about the theft is asked to contact police on 101 or via the webchat  https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support police reference number  20000693586.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.

 



