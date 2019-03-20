Police issue CCTV images after man threatened to stab guard on train between Flint and Shotton

British Transport Police officers have released still images taken from CCTV after a man allegedly threatened to stab a guard on a train between Flint and Shotton.

The incident happened at around 2.50pm on Monday 11 February.

The suspect is reported to have boarded the train at Rhyl. He then began acting aggressively towards the guard after an issue with his ticket.

A police spokesperson said:

“The man then began verbally abusing the victim before threatening to stab him if he ever saw him again. The suspect then left the train at Shotton.

No knife was seen during the incident.

Officers believe the man in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact BTP on 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 317 of 11/02/19.”

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111