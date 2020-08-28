Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 28th Aug 2020

Police in Flintshire issue update over dog theft concerns

Police in Flintshire have issued an update over ‘huge concern’ following reports of suspicious behaviour by individuals looking to steal dogs.

There have been hundreds of reports shared on Facebook community groups claiming criminals are using cable ties and chalk to mark properties with pets.

North Flintshire Police have said “Although we haven’t had reports of thefts of dogs in North Wales recently, we are aware of the huge concern and social media reports about what people believe is suspicious behaviour by individuals seeking to steal dogs.”

Community Safety Sergeant Ali Sharp said; “Dogs are often part of the family and their loss or theft is devastating for owners.
“Across the UK demand for dogs increased during lock-down and as the demand increased so did the price, which has sadly led to dogs in some areas being stolen with a view to being sold on at a high price.


“I would urge all owners to make sure their dogs are micro chipped and to take extra care to deter thieves and protect their pets.”

Please ensure you dog is micro chipped and, if they are kept outside, that their kennels are secure. ”

“If you are buying a dog please only do so from reputable breeders or contact one of the many animal rescue centres across North Wales. “



