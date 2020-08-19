Deeside.com > News

Police call for Connah’s Quay residents to be vigilant after driver of parked up Transit Van raised suspicions

Police called on Connah’s Quay residents be “vigilant and report suspicious activity” after a suspicious Ford Transit van was spotted on Tuesday.

The white Transite was spotted parked up on Tecwyn Drive near the junction with Viking Way between 2pm – 5pm.

Police said the driver, who is described as being around 30 and had a beard, “appeared to be watching houses, but avoided any eye contact with passers-by and stared straight ahead.”

“Secure your property, be vigilant and report suspicious activity on 101 or https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support” North Flintshire Police have said




