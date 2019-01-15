A550 all clear following earlier collision

Update 3. The road is all clear.

Update 2. Police have said the road is likely to be blocked until around 9.30am.

“Recovery enroute, road is still blocked and will be for approximately another 60 minutes. Apologies for the delays, please continue to avoid the area”

Update 1. North Wales Police have asked drivers to avoid the A550 junction with the B5373 in Hope due to road traffic collision.

Mark got in touch with Deeside.com to say the accident is at the T-Junction near Hope Motors.

A police update on social media: “RTC Junction A550 / B5373 Hope Wrexham (Wrexham Road) – Traffic is at a standstill due to this incident, please avoid the area. Will update as soon as we have further. NWP Control”

A traffic report for the area states:

“A550 partially blocked, traffic heavier than normal due to an accident between B5373 Gresford Road and Platt Lane”