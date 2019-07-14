News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal for witnesses following a serious collision on A5104 in Broughton

Published: Sunday, Jul 14th, 2019
North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on the A5104 roundabout near to Airbus, Broughton this afternoon, Sunday 14th July.

The collision between a LexMoto scooter and a white Peugeot 2008, took place at around 3.15pm.

A large number of emergency vehicles, including forensic collision investigation units, two ambulances and a first response vehicle were called to the incident, police warned drivers to avoid the area. 

PC Danielle Ashley of the Roads Policing Unit has asked “if anybody saw this collision or may have been travelling that route with dashcam footage, to contact 101 quoting reference X099094 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

The road has since reopened. 

[Picture: Jack Reece]

 

