Police appeal for witnesses after man attacked with ‘bladed weapon’ outside Blacon pub

Police in Chester are appealing for witnesses to an attack outside a pub in Blacon on Good Friday.

The incident took place around 9.35pm on 19 April outside the Wagon and Horses in Western Avenue.

A police spokesperson said “a man in his 30s was speaking to people outside the pub when a car drove onto the car park.

A passenger got out of the car and attacked the victim with a bladed weapon resulting in a serious injury to the man’s neck.

The offender then chased the victim into the pub before fleeing the scene in the car.”

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated.

Police have confirmed a 34-year-old woman was arrested as part of the enquiries to trace the suspect but has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact DC Andy Manson on 101 or via publiccontact@cheshire.pnn.police.uk quoting IML 378958.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.