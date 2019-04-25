News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal for witnesses after man attacked with ‘bladed weapon’ outside Blacon pub

Published: Thursday, Apr 25th, 2019
Share:

Police in Chester are appealing for witnesses to an attack outside a pub in Blacon on Good Friday.

The incident took place around 9.35pm on 19 April outside the Wagon and Horses in Western Avenue.

A police spokesperson said “a man in his 30s was speaking to people outside the pub when a car drove onto the car park.

A passenger got out of the car and attacked the victim with a bladed weapon resulting in a serious injury to the man’s neck.

The offender then chased the victim into the pub before fleeing the scene in the car.”

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated.

Police have confirmed a 34-year-old woman was arrested as part of the enquiries to trace the suspect but has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact DC Andy Manson on 101 or via publiccontact@cheshire.pnn.police.uk quoting IML 378958.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Have you seen Lee? He has been reported missing from the Mancot area

Concerns potential creation of 145 new homes in Broughton could change area’s identity

Plans to transform derelict Holywell pub into apartments given the go ahead

Teenager explains why you should know how the emergency SOS works on your phone after Wrexham sex attack

Five wildlife protection projects being created by Chester Zoo from money donated by the public in the wake of a fire

Plans for more than 50 new homes in Oakenholt backed for approval

Police appeal after masked men break into Saughall farm and demand cash from occupants

Merger which could have seen Flint lose either it’s Sainsbury’s or Asda blocked

2018 a year of “unimaginable cruelty” as RSPCA prosecutions hit 5 year high in Wales


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn