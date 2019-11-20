Police appeal for witnesses after Flintshire woman assaulted in Chester city centre

A woman from Flintshire was left unconscious in an unproved attack in Chester city centre, police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened just before midnight on Wednesday 13 November when a man approached the 59-year-old woman as she sat on her own on the steps leading to Eastgate Row North between a bank and an Italian restaurant.

The man punched her to the face leaving her unconscious at the bottom of the steps.

The man then left the scene and went up Eastgate Street towards The Cross.

She was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with injuries to her eye.

The man is believed to be aged between 25 and 35. He is described as white, tall, with a round clean shaven face, short blonde hair and a muscular build. He was wearing dark coloured clothing.

PC Courtney Day, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “This man has committed a violent, unprovoked attack on a woman who was alone sitting on the steps.

“As part of the investigation I am appealing to those who were around this area shortly before midnight, who may have seen the assault take place or have information, to get in touch.

“Perhaps you saw a man acting suspiciously shortly before the attack or saw him running away afterwards. Any information you have could help find the person responsible.”

If you have information please contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 564418 or Crimestoppers anonymously either through their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ or calling 0800 555 111.