Posted: Thu 21st Jan 2021

Police appeal for help locating missing man from Holt

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help locating a man reported missing from Holt.

Nigel Beattie is missing from his home address, he was last seen wearing green khaki coat, denim jeans and a black and grey winter hat.

“Any sightings please contact North Wales Police on tel 101 or 999 quoting ref. Z009599” Police have said.



