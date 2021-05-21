Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 21st May 2021

Updated: Fri 21st May

Police appeal for help finding man wanted following ‘serious assault’ on woman

Police are appealing for help finding a man who is wanted following an alleged serious assault on a woman.

Officers said they are looking for Hagan Swann, aged 32, in connection with the incident.

He is believed to be in the Rhyl area but has links to Flintshire.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 21000302364.



