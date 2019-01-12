News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal for CCTV following Saltney collision which left a young boy seriously injured

Published: Saturday, Jan 12th, 2019
Share:

Police have called on residents living near to where an alleged hit and run took place to review any CCTV footage they may have from around the time of the incident.

10 year Alfie Watts was hit by a car on Park Avenue in Saltney whilst he on his bike, he suffered critical injuries and is currently in Alder Hey hospital.

Officers from South Flintshire police are asking residents whose properties are close to where the collision took place on Park Avenue to review any CCTV footage from between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday.

A post on the South Flintshire Police teams Facebook Page states:

“Following the RTC on Park Avenue in #SALTNEY on Sunday 6th January, could anybody who’s property benefits from CCTV in the surrounding areas that possibly haven’t been spoken to please review.

Please contact 101 – reference 19100006408 if you can assist us with our enquiries.

Please review from 16:00 hours – 17:00 hours.”

Keenan Doyle, 23 and from Broughton was arrested in connection with the incident.

Doyle has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, driving otherwise than in accordance with a license, driving without insurance and arson.

He appeared before Magistrates in Mold this week, he was bailed to appear at Mold Crown Court on February 8.

A 27-year-old woman who was also arrested has been charged with obstruct/resist a constable in the execution of duty, she has been bailed to appear before Mold Magistrates on February 18th

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Formal proposals put forward for Penyffordd Co-op store

Live Streaming of Dick Whittington – The Purrrrrfect Rock ‘N’ Roll Panto is just the tonic for Deeside Hospital patients

A ‘No-Deal’ Brexit will be ‘disastrous for North Wales’ – First Minister will tell Flintshire business conference

A540 near Neston has reopened this morning after it was shut due to a lorry fire

Ewloe Green Primary joins rare band of schools rated ‘excellent’ in all areas by Estyn Inspectors

Former Scout Master from Ellesmere Port jailed for 12 years for string of child sex charges

Run-down hotel in Mold could be demolished to make way for apartments

Gang who tried to smuggle £3m of drugs into Ireland after loading up truck in Deeside jailed

M56 eastbound now clear following earlier delays due to a collision


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn