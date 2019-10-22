Police appeal after two men stabbed in Garden City on Monday night

Two men were stabbed in Garden City on Monday night, North Wales Police has confirmed.

Police are hunting two other men who made off from the scene last night.

The incident happened near the entrance to former Corus Steel in Garden City at around 9pm.

One local resident told us they saw ‘armed police and sniffer dogs’ in the area at around 10.30pm.

Yellow crime scene tape and barriers remain are stretched across the entrance this morning.

Police say one of the victims sustained serious stab wounds and is currently being treated in hospital.

Two suspects, described as black males, made off on foot.

DCI Gary Kelly said; “This was a violent incident in which a man has suffered serious injuries.

Our investigation is at an early stage and I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The public will see an increased police activity in the area as we carry out our enquiries.

Please call 101 or https://www.north-wales. police.uk/contact/live-chat- support quoting reference X153525

A section of Welsh Road through Garden City was closed from around 10.30pm last night while police dealt with the incident.

The road leading to leading up to the John Summers steelworks HQ remains closed this morning.

Further along the road more tape is blocking the entrance police vehicles could be seen at the bottom of the road.

We were told of a large police presence along with paramedics at a petrol station on Sealand Road, police have confirmed this was linked to the Garden City incident.

According to Cheshire Live, “two bloody men staggered to a garage on Sealand Road to get help after being stabbed.”

“Staff at the Texaco garage raised the alarm after two men entered the Costcutter shop with serious stab wounds on Monday night.”

“North Wales Police were called to the garage by the ambulance service shortly after 9pm to reports of two men with stab wounds.”