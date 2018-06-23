independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police appeal after ‘substantial’ amount of cash stolen from Saltney

Published: Saturday, Jun 23rd, 2018
South Flintshire Police Team have launched an appeal for information after a large amount of cash was stolen from the Saltney area.

The cash was taken during a burglary at a property in the Park Avenue area of Saltney on Friday afternoon, June 22.

Police say a substantial amount of cash was stolen in the burglary and includes a quantity of Turkish Lira notes.

The exact value and denomination of the notes is not known – Turkish Lira comes in 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200 notes.

If you have any information which may help police call 101 quoting 18300067771

 

