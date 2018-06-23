Police appeal after ‘substantial’ amount of cash stolen from Saltney

South Flintshire Police Team have launched an appeal for information after a large amount of cash was stolen from the Saltney area.

The cash was taken during a burglary at a property in the Park Avenue area of Saltney on Friday afternoon, June 22.

Police say a substantial amount of cash was stolen in the burglary and includes a quantity of Turkish Lira notes.

The exact value and denomination of the notes is not known – Turkish Lira comes in 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200 notes.

If you have any information which may help police call 101 quoting 18300067771