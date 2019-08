Officers from South Flintshire Police are asking the public for any information regrading an act of criminal damage in Saltney overnight which saw the window of a vehicle damaged.

An update from police states:

“We are appealing for information following an incident of Criminal Damage which has taken place overnight in Boundary Lane, Saltney – whereby the rear window of a vehicle has been damaged.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact 101 ref: 19100419174”