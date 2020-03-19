Police ‘absolutely determined’ to provide the best possible service across North Wales during ‘unprecedented situation’

North Wales’ most senior police officer has said his force is ready to meet the increased demands it faces as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The UK is facing an unprecedented challenge in containing the spread of Covid-19 and emergency services will be stretched as the days go on.

In a video posted on North Wales Police social media channels, Chief Constable Carl Foulkes said he recognises it is a “really worrying time for everybody” in the region.

But said, “we are absolutely determined to continue to provide the best possible service across North Wales.

“We are all thinking about our families and friends at this moment, particularly the elderly and the vulnerable.”

The Chief Constable said, “I want to let you know what we are doing keeping people safe and preventing crime.

This is an unprecedented situation, and policing will continue to adapt as the situation changes.

We have plans in place to be able to move people and resources to meet the demands we face.”

Mr Foulkes said the force is working closely with partners “in particular those in the health service and we have an experienced command team in place who are keeping our operational response capability on the regular review to ensure we can continue to meet our core policing duties.”

He has asked the public to use police resources and services “appropriately and wisely, think about using live chat instead of dialing into the control room.

On Monday police said they had a 260% increase in the number of calls into the control room in St Asaph, up from an average of 230 to 870 calls were dealt with.

Finally, Mr Foulkes said,“keep yourself and your family safe.”

Report Incidents Online

this should NEVER be used to report an emergency. Always dial 999 in an emergency

The more information you can provide, the more effectively we can deal with the report

https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support

A Police Emergency is when: