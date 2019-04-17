Plans to extend centre which offers drug and alcohol support in Shotton

Plans have been entered to extend a facility which provides support to people who misuse drugs and alcohol in Flintshire.

The proposals would see a new two-storey extension added and refurbishments carried out at Deeside Counselling Centre in Shotton.

The building on Rowleys Drive is used to provide a number of services, including a needle exchange, referrals for rehabilitation and support with housing issues.

An application has now been submitted by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to improve the centre.

In a planning statement architects working on behalf of the region’s health board said:

“The site currently operates as a community drug and alcohol service centre which comprises a two-storey building occupying approximately 35 per cent of the site, with the remainder comprising of hardstanding parking and landscaped areas.

“The scheme consists of a two-storey extension and proposed refurbishment to the existing building.

“These comprise of receptions, office spaces, meeting rooms, counselling and toilet/welfare facilities.

“This is essential to sustain the existing and future activities of the drug and alcohol community building.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the Flintshire Council website.

Any who wishes to express their views has until April 25 to respond.

The local authority is aiming to make a decision on the proposals by mid-May.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).